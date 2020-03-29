Freeway Ministries serving free dinners every Saturday during stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Freeway Ministries is helping keep the homeless and under-served population in Springfield fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As long as we’re under the shelter in place order, the ministry will be serving free dinner on Saturday evenings.

You can pick up meals or have them delivered to your home if you’re not able to get out and about.

“I had a 70-year-old woman who called me and said I’m ashamed to ask for help but I would love a home-cooked meal,” said John Stroup, executive director of Freeway Ministries. “I’m homebound. So we get to go serve her.”

Volunteer Jim Wrather said she wants people to feel loved.

“The bible tells us that God is love and we are to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Wrather said. “So when we do that by extending our generosity to them we are able to show them that Jesus cares about them through those like at Freeway who are able to give their time and resources to be able to provide a meal that maybe they wouldn’t have access to on Saturday night.”

If you’re in need of a meal, there are a few ways to get in touch with Freeway Ministries: