Freeman Health System working to return to normal

JOPLIN, Mo.(KSN) – No more furloughed employees and visitor policies are changing as Freeman Health System works to return back to normal.

Starting Monday, June 1st, the one-visitor-per-day rule will no longer be in effect, and patients and visitors will no longer be screened upon entry.

The only exception – patients are still limited to only one overnight visitor.

Anyone coming into the hospital is encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing, and not spend too much time in public areas.

A furlough of employees will also end next week.

And, with rigorous cleaning and disinfecting procedures in place, it’s all an effort to get back to as normal operations as possible.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO, said, “You know, for a patient, it’s so very important that they have their loved ones by their side during that healing process, and it’s not good when a patient has to choose between having a spouse come in or a grown child to visit them. This way they’re able to have all of their family members come and see them. And that’s just such an advantage when a patient is trying to recover.”

One last change will be eliminating the pharmacy curbside pick-up lane at the hospital.

But, people will still be able to call the pharmacy and have items delivered to their car if they prefer.