This photo is courtesy of Habitat for Humanity in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Dallas County residents and organizations are teaming up to give Thanksgiving meals for free.







Habitat for Humanity and Buffalo businesses are hosting a drive-thru line for a free Thanksgiving meal.

The drive-thru is on Thanksgiving day at 11 a.m. at the YMCA in Buffalo and the line will go thru the First Baptist Church.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will be directing drive-thru traffic.