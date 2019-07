SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Free ride day is July 31, 2019, at the Ozark Empire Fair.

This applies only from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, The rides are only free with a wristband that can be picked up at Price Cutter.

The rides will not be free if you show up and do not have a wristband.

The locations you can pick up a wristband at are Price Cutter, Ramey, King Cash Saver, Country Mart, Summer Fresh, and Save-A-Lot.