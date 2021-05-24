Free park, zoo, ice skating admission offered at upcoming vaccine clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Four upcoming vaccination clinics could be your chance to enjoy some of the Springfield area’s most popular parks for free, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Park Board.

The two organizations announced Monday, they’re teaming up to host vaccine clinics at The Dickerson Park Zoo, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, Jordan Valley Ice Park, and Springfield’s Japanese Stroll Garden Pavilion at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

The four planned clinics are set to take place between May 24 and July 17. Three of the four events offer freshly-vaccinated visitors access to the hosting park.

Clinics are advertising access to Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccine combinations vary by location.

Monday, May 24

Japanese Stroll Garden Pavilion at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park – 2400 S. Scenic Ave. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+). Free admission to Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden that day for everyone receiving vaccine on location.

Friday, May 28

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park – 3825 W. Farm Road 146 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+).

Wednesday, June 16

Jordan Valley Ice Park – 635 E Trafficway from 12-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+). Free admission to that day’s 12:30-3:30 public ice skating session for everyone receiving vaccine on location.

Saturday, July 17