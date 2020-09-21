Free outdoor concert at Springfield Botanical Gardens kicks off ‘Gigs in the Garden’ series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Music and flowers came together at the free outdoor concert at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.

The performance, featuring Marideth Sisco with Blackberry Winter, kicked off the “Gigs in the Garden” event fall series.

The event invited people to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music in the outdoor setting.

Executive Director for Friends of the Garden Trysta Herzog says the concert today was a way for the community and performers to spread out and enjoy time together.

“This truly is a community resource,” Herzog said. “This is one of the many wonderful things that we can do, to bring our community together and continue to be that resource.”

The outdoor concert series will continue on Sundays in October.

Admission is free but a $10 donation is suggested to support garden projects.