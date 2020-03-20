Free little library transitions to free little pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Driving through neighborhoods around Springfield, you may notice library stands in people’s front yards.

One little free library owner has changed the contents of her library to serve others better.

Kit Creemer, a resident in the University Heights neighborhood, decided to store non-perishable food items, and still a small selection of books, as well as a roll of toilet paper.

“There are tons of ways to do this… umm. We happened to be people who had a free little library. So we turned it into a free little cafe, and library I guess is what we’ve done,” she says.

Kit says the library started as a community service project her daughters made and has served that purpose for five years now. She has shared her new pantry to social media and says neighbors have been dropping food off to help all day.