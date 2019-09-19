Free flu shots to Springfield school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Free flu shots for Springfield students.

Vaccine clinics will be set up in all 55 schools starting next Monday, Sept. 23.

Parents will need to sign giving permission.

You may not be thinking about the flu, because it’s still so hot outside.

But the director of health at SPS says the flu can happen any time of the year.

It also impacts the whole family, so parents should get a flu shot as well.

We spoke to Jean Grabeel, director of health services as SPS, about some common flu myths.

“the biggest issue is, I’ll just not get it and see what happens. And we don’t just not put our seat belt on. We always put our seatbelt on and that offers us protection,” Grabeel said. “And that’s what the flu vaccine does for us. People often so, oh I got the flu after I had the flu vaccine. No, it’s not a live virus. It’s dead. You’re not getting the flu from the shot itself. You probably were exposed to something prior to getting the vaccine.”

The flu vaccine fights against the latest strain and lasts about a year.

Make sure you’re still washing your hands frequently and sneezing into your arm.