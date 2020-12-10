Free flu shot clinic to help those without a home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Medical professionals are saying a flu shot is more important than ever before this year.

To help people receive the flu shot a free flu shot clinic is happening at the O’Reilly Center for Hope from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

The clinic is meant for people who are homeless or facing housing insecurity.

Chan Reyes a Family and Medical Physician from Jordan Valley Community Health Center explained why efforts like this one are important.

“The flu vaccination is important for everyone but for those who maybe don’t have housing or homeless and kind of transient they’re around a lot of other people who may have exposure to the flu or other infections or even COVID, etc. and maybe not have access to care and that’ll put them at risk of getting those infections,” Reyes said.

Reyes says there’s no sign-up all you need to do is show up masked.

There will also be donuts and coffee available to those who attend.