SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is occupying the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds at 3001 N. Grant Ave. in Springfield, where they’ll be offering Free COVID-19 testing to the public until the end of the day Saturday.

The testing event was confirmed to KOLR10 via Facebook on Friday around noon.

According to the Health Department’s post, the testing event will run until Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.