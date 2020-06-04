Free COVID-19 testing begins at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Free COVID-19 testing began at 7 a.m. Thursday morning as part of Governor Parson’s plan to test nearly 10,000 people over ten days across six Missouri counties.

The Missouri National Guard said they plan to test 500 people per day with Thursday’s numbers estimated to be around 600.

In order to be tested, you do not have to register ahead of time. The only requirement is that you are a Missouri resident.

The Missouri National Guard is not telling people to stay home and self-quarantine until they get their test results, which should be anywhere from one day to up to seven days.

Testing continues until 7 p.m. Thursday evening and will continue again Friday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.