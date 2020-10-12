Free concert held at Springfield Botanical Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another afternoon of Gigs in the Garden is in the books, which is a free, outdoor concert series.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the Peace Through the People pavilion and enjoy live, local music.

Again, the concert is free, but donations are welcome and will go to benefit the Springfield Botanical Gardens.

Performers today were local musicians Ivy Nix, Aaron Mayer, and Avery Mann.

“I really enjoy it,” concertgoer Rebecca Tough said. “It’s beautiful out here, the music is always great. So, it’s just a nice event to go to on Sunday afternoon.”

“I’m used to the inside of coffee houses, which have much different sound, and a much different vibe,” musician Avery Mann said. “And at first I was a little nervous because it’s so bigger, and wider, I mean it’s outside. But, it was nice, I liked it.

There are a few more Gigs in the Garden on the calendar for this month.

The breakfast sides will perform on Oct. 18 and Kentucky 31 will take the stage the following Sunday afternoon.