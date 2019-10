SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Residents at Franciscan Villa were evacuated Tuesday after a small fire.

Steve Stinnett with the Springfield Fire Department says the fire had been mostly extinguished by a staff member, but fire fighters were able to completely put it out when they arrived.

The fire was in a trash can in an apartment on the third floor of the building.

No other apartments were affected and no residents were injured.

The staff member who extinguished the fire was treated as a precaution.