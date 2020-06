ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A fourth St. Louis County Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works as a civilian and serves in and around the St. Louis County government campus in Clayton.

The police department says potentially affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are known at this time.

The employee is one of nearly 5,300 positive cases in St. Louis County. It is unknown how the employee contracted COVID-19.