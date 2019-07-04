Fourth of July on Beaver Lake – What the Army Corps of Engineers wants you to know

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. — The Army Corps of Engineers wants you to be safe at Beaver Lake this Fourth of July weekend.

Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman says water at Beaver Lake will be high for most of the summer after spring rainfall

It’s critical that everyone there knows how to swim and wears a life jacket, even if you’re not expecting to be in the water.

All campsites this week are booked.

“We have all hands on deck, so all of our rangers are out patrolling,” Thurman said. “And we make our rounds through the campground, making sure everybody’s being safe, following the rules. We also have boats out there on the water making sure people are following the boating laws.”

Fireworks are not allowed on any Corps of Engineer-owned land.

If you’re planning to camp or swim at Beaver Lake, make sure you leave them at home.