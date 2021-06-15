Four vessels removed from Lake of the Ozarks after not following charter regulations

COAST GUARD, Mo. — Four vessels were taken off the Lake of the Ozarks after not following charter regulations during the weekend of June 11 – 13, according to the 8th District U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard boarded the motor vessels Tiki 1, Tiki 2, Fullhouse 1 and Fullhouse 2 and made them stop their voyage.

All the vessels were in violation of having a passenger-for-hire excursion, no proper inspection and not having a credentialed mariner in charge.

If a charter service is operated illegally it can be subject to criminal or civil penalties.

Those running illegal charter services can face a levy as high as $53,374.

