Four people rescued from house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On the morning of July 7, Springfield firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of North Burton Avenue.

According to a Springfield Fire Department news release, when the firefighters arrived, four victims were found and rescued from the home.

“Three have been transported to a local hospital: one in good condition and two with serious injuries,” the release said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

According to the release, there are no reports of injuries to firefighters.