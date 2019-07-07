Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Four people rescued from house fire in Springfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
house fire generic_1481633317470.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On the morning of July 7, Springfield firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of North Burton Avenue.

According to a Springfield Fire Department news release, when the firefighters arrived, four victims were found and rescued from the home.

“Three have been transported to a local hospital: one in good condition and two with serious injuries,” the release said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

According to the release, there are no reports of injuries to firefighters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau