Four people injured in high-speed crash early Saturday morning in KC

by: Sam Atwell, WDAF

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A blue Toyota Corolla was northbound on Topping Avenue with no headlights on and speeding. The driver crashed into the rear of a legally parked semi-truck tractor near 39th Terrace and Topping.

Witnesses told police that the driver climbed out of the wrecked vehicle and dragged the front seat passenger, who was blind, into a wooded area just east of the crash. The driver was located behind an apartment building and taken into custody. Two more passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The blind passenger had minor injuries.

The driver also received minor injuries and is under investigation for impaired driving.

