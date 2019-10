Mo. — The national weather service confirms 4 more tornadoes touched down.

Tonight we learned of an EF-1 near Dora with winds at 105 mph.

There was an EF-0 in Southeast Springfield near Battlefield and 65.

An EF-0 in Willow Springs and an EF-0 in Vanzant.

This now brings the number of confirmed tornadoes to six as crews continue assessments in the field.