JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) – The Jasper County Health Department confirms its 3rd and 4th cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The third case came into contact with a positive case.

The fourth case is a person from northwestern Jasper county in their 70’s.

This means five cases total are confirmed in the county: 4 through the county health department and 1 through Joplin Health Department.

Here is the full press release: