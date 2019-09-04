Founder of conversion therapy organization comes out against it: ‘I was wrong!’

U.S. (FOX) — The founder of one of the nation’s largest conversion therapy ministries is asking for forgiveness after championing the “ex-gay ministry” for two decades.

McKrae Game, of South Carolina, in June, announced he was gay. He had founded Hope for Wholeness, an organization promoting the widely discredited practice of faith-based therapy designed to switch a person’s sexual orientation from homosexual to heterosexual. But Games, whose board of directors fired him two years ago, now says he wants all similar groups shut down for “harmful” practices.

“Conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it’s very harmful,” Game, 51, told The Post and Courier. “Because it’s false advertising.”

20yrs in exgay ministry I WAS WRONG! Please forgive me! ❤️Unpacking the memories. In the discussions leading up to The… Posted by McKrae Game on Sunday, August 25, 2019

The Post and Courier said that Game had struggled with his sexual orientation since he became aware of it when he was young. A counselor convinced him that therapy would be able to suppress and even convert his orientation, the news outlet said.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Game shared about what plagued him as he tried to undo what he spent so many years doing.

“People reported to attempt suicide because of me and these teachings and ideals. I told people they were going to Hell if they didn’t stop, and these were professing Christians! This was probably my worse wrongful act,” he wrote.

“The very harmful cycle of self-shame and condemnation has to stop,” Game concluded. “It’s literally killing people!! Learn to love. Learn to love yourself and others.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.