Foster Adopt Connect brings foster care system to light

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to bring the need for foster and adoptive parents to light, the group Foster Adopt Connect is giving childcare professionals the chance to get a first-hand look at the foster care system.

The “Journey Home Bus Tour” is happening in Springfield tomorrow.

Participants include community leaders, teachers and legislators.

They’ll be visiting child welfare agencies in the Springfield area and will see the system from the perspective of a child going through the foster care system.

