Forward SGF to host more community input workshops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The future of Springfield is in the hands of the public.

Forward SGF, the new comprehensive plan for the Queen City, is hosting three workshops at the end of January for residents to come to voice their thoughts on what Springfield can improve on for the future.

The three workshops are on January 28th and 29th.

The locations:

Oasis Convention Center, 6:30-8:30 p.m. January 28th

University Plaza Hotel, 2-4 p.m. January 29th

Relics Event Center, 6:30-8:30 p.m. January 29th

Forward SGF Principal Planner Randall Whitman says these workshops are crucial for the city to know what the people want to move Springfield forward.

“It’s just really important that they come and participate in those workshops. We recognize the fact that we can’t do this alone and we can’t just assume that we know what the community wants, we really have to have them participate and come and tell us first hand and have a discussion about what kind of city they want Springfield to be,” says Whitman.

According to the City of Spinrgifled, Forward SGF kicked off in August and continued through the fall with several public engagement events to gather input on Springfield’s strengths, weaknesses, and topics citizens felt the comprehensive planning process should address. For more on those previous workshops, click here.

If you do not care to attend the workshops, Whitman says there are other methods to give your input like traditional surveys and postcards, interactive maps, and the Foward SGF website.

Once the input from the January workshops is collected and analyzed, the City of Springfield plans to host at least two goal-setting workshops on March 10th and April 14th, the times and locations of those have not been determined.