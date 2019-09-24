Fort Smith pet owners now need annual license to own pets

FORT SMITH, Mo. — Having a pet in the city of Fort Smith will now cost you now that an ordinance has gone into effect.

The ordinance requires pet owners to get annual licenses for dog and cats.

Having a pet will cost $10 for pets that are spayed or neutered and microchipped and $60 for pets that are not.

A breeder license will cost $500 per dog or cat.

Deputy city administrator, Jeff Dingman says the ordinance is meant to save money.

“Based on the incentive to try to reduce the stray population of animals in Fort Smith and thereby reducing the city’s overall cost of enforcement and impoundment,” Dingman said.

Though the ordinance is in effect., the city says it’s not set up to provide any animal licenses at this time.

Right now it’s accepting proposals for a licensing program.

City officials hope to have one chosen by October.