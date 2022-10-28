FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing at least four minors.

According to a press release from the United State Department of Justice, David J. McKay, 43, of Waynesville is a former Army National Guard soldier and youth minister who pleaded guilty in April of 2021 to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor.

In addition to 30 years in prison, McKay will also spend life on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

When he plead guilty, McKay admitted to sexually abusing four children ranging from 11 to 17 years of age from 2010 to 2017. He abused them in Fort Leonard Wood and other places throughout Pulaski County. The victims told investigators that McKay abused them when he took his youth group on ski trips to Colorado and camping in Missouri.