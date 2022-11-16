FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood will serve service members and their families Thanksgiving dinners on Nov. 24.

More than 13,000 meals will be served during lunch alone. Throughout the day, more than 31,000 meals will be served, according to Beverly Legget, the manager of the Installation Food Program.

According to a press release, the meals will feature 7,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds of shrimp, and 2,000 pounds of prime rib. For dessert, families will be able to enjoy 2,000 cakes and pies.

Service members and their families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 24 at one of 11 dining facilities around the fort. People with Department of Defense IDs, Gold Star families, retirees, and their families will get a special time and place to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner: 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Bldg. 6111 at 6111 Indiana Ave. Noncommissioned Officer’s Academy and Basic Officer Leader Course members can get theirs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Logistics Readiness Center in Bldg. 3223.

The massive community dinner takes more than 700 employees to prepare.

Those who want to join the festivities can pay $10.05 per person. Spouses and other dependents of service members E-4 and below will pay a discounted rate of $7.45.

The Nov. 24 Thanksgiving dining assignments are: