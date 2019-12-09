Fort Leonard Wood to bring Uber and Lyft to base

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo- Changes are coming to taxi services at For Leonard Wood.

Currently, the only way to get a ride on base is through one taxi company, but on Monday, the base opened up applications for services like Uber and Lyft.

“By allowing multiple companies to operate on the installation, we hope to improve the service to our military community,” said Megan O’Donoghue, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation service and support division director.

According to a press release, applicants will have two options when paying for their permit – a monthly fee of $150 or an annual fee of $1,000 per vehicle – and payment can be made by check, payable to IMWRF, or credit card at the time of acceptance of their application.

Drivers must also have an appropriate Missouri license.

“By offering the monthly payment options, companies that have never operated on the installation may use this as an opportunity to test the waters,” O’Donoghue said.

Permits will be issued on January 1st.

For more information on the new permits, call 573-596-0118.