Fort Leonard Wood soldiers enjoy traditional Thanksgiving feast

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– Fort Leonard Wood held it’s traditional Thanksgiving dinner in several of its dining facilities with service members and guests on post.
“It has always been a memorable day each year seeing everyone slowdown from the high intensity of training to pause and reflect in the American way with family and friends,” William Moffitt, Installation Food Program manager said. “Seeing the looks of excitement, relief and satisfaction on the faces of trainees and their newly found friends and battle buddies after finishing this feast is a sight to see.”
Thanksgiving meals included 3 tons of turkey, 1 ton of beef, 1, 200 pounds of shrimp and 2,000 assorted cakes and pies with all accompaniments.
“The Thanksgiving meal is our chance to make those trainees and leaders guiding them feel good, and to show our appreciation and understanding of what they are doing to be prepared for what they may have to do in the future.” Moffitt said.
More than 300 food service employees and unit commanders prepared and served the meals.