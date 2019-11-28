Fort Leonard Wood soldiers enjoy traditional Thanksgiving feast

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– Fort Leonard Wood held it’s traditional Thanksgiving dinner in several of its dining facilities with service members and guests on post.

“It has always been a memorable day each year seeing everyone slowdown from the high intensity of training to pause and reflect in the American way with family and friends,” William Moffitt, Installation Food Program manager said. “Seeing the looks of excitement, relief and satisfaction on the faces of trainees and their newly found friends and battle buddies after finishing this feast is a sight to see.”

Thanksgiving meals included 3 tons of turkey, 1 ton of beef, 1, 200 pounds of shrimp and 2,000 assorted cakes and pies with all accompaniments.

“The Thanksgiving meal is our chance to make those trainees and leaders guiding them feel good, and to show our appreciation and understanding of what they are doing to be prepared for what they may have to do in the future.” Moffitt said.

Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, speaks with Soldiers in training during the Thanksgiving meal served at Dining Facility 1792. (Photo by Dawn Arden)



Soldiers in training at Fort Leonard Wood enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal. More than 300 food service employees prepare, and then serve the meal, with unit commanders. (Photo by Dawn Arden)





More than 3 tons of turkey, 1,200 pounds of shrimp, 1 ton of beef and 2,000 assorted cakes and pies with all of the accompaniments was served during traditional Thanksgiving meals at multiple dining facilities across Fort Leonard Wood Nov. 28. (Photo by Dawn Arden)

More than 300 food service employees and unit commanders prepared and served the meals.







