FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Wood emergency services responded to a shooting last night that resulted in one injury and one arrest.

According to a press release from the U.S. Army fort, the shooting happened at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The injured person received medical care on-site by General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital paramedics and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The person under arrest is currently being held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is still under investigation by the Special Agents of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.