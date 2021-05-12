Fort Leonard Wood mother and daughter write children’s book together

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — One family in Fort Leonard Wood had a Mother’s Day they’ll never forget.

The mother, Tinita Tennant, and her 4-year-old daughter, Torrie Tennant, wrote a children’s book together it just released yesterday, May 11, 2021.

It’s about having confidence at a young age and how important it is to be yourself.

The book is called “Torrie The Great Discovers Her Superpower.”

No, not flying or time travel.

“Getting new glasses, it gave me self-confidence,” Torrie said.

Tinita bought her daughter glasses right before her fourth birthday.







“She had a question that we didn’t expect because she’s normally very confident,” Tinita said. “She said ‘my friends don’t have glasses, what would they think?'”

Tinita responded in a way any parent would.

“Differences make us special, and to celebrate our differences,” Tinita said.

So Torrie built up the courage to wear them to school.

“She got complimented and she realized okay nobody is worried about these glasses,” Tinita said. “They do like it. She was fine after that. She was back to her normal, confident self.”

She even started asking her parents to call her “Torrie the Great.”

“After everything, she would do she would say ‘because I’m Torrie the Great.'” And I thought ‘oh my goodness this would make a good children’s book,'” Tinita said.

Tinita has written two books before, only this time it’s written with and about her daughter.

“She was quickly invested and excited about turning this into something more,” Tinita said. “We definitely just want children to be proud of who they are, whether it’s glasses or braces or freckles to just celebrate that.”

The book took them four months to write.

“Doing every part of it with her and just seeing her excitement. It just keeps fueling me to keep going,” Tinita said. “And looking forward to doing more.”

Tinita’s other books were inspired by her kids, one is called “Dear Son” — and the other “Dear Daughter.”

You can find “Torrie The Great Discovers Her Superpower” on Amazon.