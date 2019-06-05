Fort Leonard Wood military officials work to address housing concerns following recent report

Springfield, MO – “Specifically here in Fort Leonard Wood we have ensured that our residents know that if their homes are not being maintained to their standards, healthy, clean and safe, that they do have an outlet,” said Colonel Eric Towns, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood.

Towns said his staff is working to address current housing concerns from families living on post.

“Having a family who lives in a quality home ensures that the soldier doesn’t have to worry about it they’re called to deploy somewhere,” said Towns.

.

Fort Leonard Wood recently received a 2.6 out of a possible 5 on over-all satisfaction in a recent report.

The families I spoke with said they’ve had okay experiences over-all.

“Depending on how severe, like if it’s a flood and can cause damage to a property they have an emergency number,” said U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Mark Barruga. “Something like the dishwasher leaking like, what we had the turn around time was probably about four days.”

However, not all experiences have been like Sergeant Barruga’s.

“This base is a lot more that you have to kind of do on your own,” said military wife and mother Jasmyne Weber. “I’ve been asking about our backyard to get handled, but, it’s a back and forth between if it’s a Garrison issue or if it’s a housing issue.”

Weber said she feels uncomfortable enjoying her backyard with her family due to the over-grown grass.

Weber said she recently attended a town hall meeting to discuss her issues.

