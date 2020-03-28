Fort Leonard Wood increases security measures

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood is increasing its security measures with tighter restrictions on post.

“Only personnel in Mission essential positions, military and civilian will report to work on Fort Leonard Wood,” Major General Donna Martin said.

The fort’s top leader, Maj. Gen. Martin, says the post will remain open, but most soldiers have to stay home right now.

There was a large list of changes today, March 27.

Here are some of the big takeaways for the general public.

If you have a loved one on base they can only travel 60 miles or less.

Soldiers can still go get groceries at the commissary or take out at restaurants.

All cabs and ride-sharing services are suspended.

If your child is going through basic training or AIT that’s still happening, but with limited movement on post.

The fort is also still taking in a limited amount of new recruits.

Currently, only one soldier has tested positive for COVID-19.