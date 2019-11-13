Forsyth teen joins park board

FORSYTH, Mo. – A Forsyth teen is using his experiences and upbringing in the field of agriculture to improve his community.

When it comes to spending time in a park, typical 16-year-olds might use the area to play a game of baseball with friends, but Forsyth’s Nathan Guy has different plans.

The only way to preserve history is to attract the attention of the next generation.

That’s exactly what the Forsyth Park board did by appointing 16-year-old Nathan Guy.

Park Board President Greg Dougherty doubles as a high school science teacher and knew Nathan’s background in farming would prompt him to take the role seriously.

The board meets monthly to discuss needs of the area, and to review victories.

Like Shoals Bend Park on Highway 76, a project Nathan is tasked with sprucing up by planting trees.

Nathan continues to improve his community and his resume, a reminder that you never know who’s watching and the potential they see.

Nathan also plans to get more of his classmates involved with the parks, while his teacher hopes more students will be inspired to get involved with their community and have a great time while doing so.