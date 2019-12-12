Forsyth School District works to make school week four-days long

FORSYTH, Mo. — There are 61 school districts in the state of Missouri that are now on four-days a week for school.

The superintendent of Forsyth Schools, Jeff Mingus, is working to put his students and staff on four days a week.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of people that are applying to become teachers and become staff members and not just at Forsyth, but cross the state,” said Mingus.

A Kindergarten teacher, Don Brown, says that it won’t just be good for the staff, but for the students too.

“Teaching the younger children, I feel like by the end of the week I notice a lot of behavior problems, a lot of tiredness and I’m hoping that maybe with the four-day a week, that we can get through those last days without those issues,” Brown said.

A concern about this switch is having less classroom time.

“While we go a shorter number of days, we go a longer time during the day,” Mingus said. “So, our instructional hours are very close.”

Mingus also mentioned having time to take care of doctors’ visits and personal business will cut down on the number of student and staff absences.

If the idea is accepted, Forsyth Schools will be Monday through Thursday starting in the Fall semester of 2020.