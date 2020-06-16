Forsyth Board of Alderman request audit to review city finances

FORSYTH, Mo – The Board of Alderman for the city of Forsyth has reached out to State Auditor Nicole Galloway to begin an audit looking into the cities finances.

According to a press release issued Monday, The Forsyth Board of Aldermen passed a city ordinance requesting the audit, after an investigation by the Taney County Sheriff’s Department and the State Auditor’s Office.

“I appreciate the Forsyth Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the city’s finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous.”

Ozarks First crews reached out to both the Taney County Sheriff and the Forsyth City Manager for comment, and both said investigation is ongoing, and they can’t comment.

