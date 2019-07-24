Former Winona City clerk sentenced

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. – The former city clerk of Winona is spending 30 days in the Shannon County Jail as part of her sentence after pleading guilty to misappropriating city funds.

Online court records show that Terri Denton was sentenced to 7 years in prison, but that term was suspended and she is to be on probation for 5 years after she serves 30 days of a 60-day jail sentence. The remaining 30 days in jail was stayed by Judge Sandra West.

Denton was charged with felony receiving stolen property in 2015 after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint against her.

The complaint alleges that Denton, during her time as city clerk, misappropriated at least $500.

The charges alleged that Denton was employed by the City of Winona between 2015 and 2017. During that time, Denton allegedly stole cash that had accumulated in the city’s vault and used it on personal expenses. While conducting an audit, the Auditor’s Office discovered that at least several thousand dollars were not deposited during that time frame and remain unaccounted for.