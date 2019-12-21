Former Tarkio College in northwest Missouri to re-open as Tarkio Technology Institute

Tarkio Technology Institute will resume classes on January 6, 2020 (October 2019 file photo courtesy of Missourinet Shenandoah affiliate KMA and Tarkio Tech)

(MONET) — For the first time in nearly three decades, classes will be resuming at the former Tarkio College in northwest Missouri’s Atchison County.

The new school is called Tarkio Technology Institute and will begin offering courses in career and technical fields starting on January 6.

Interim President John Davis tells our Shenandoah affiliate KMA that the school received accreditation this fall.

“We kind of altered our application and we applied to the state to offer certificate and diploma programs in these career and technical areas,” Davis says.

Tarkio College closed in 1992 after more than 100 years as a four-year liberal arts school. Alumni have been working to revitalize the campus with a new format.

The school received accreditation this fall. Davis says Tarkio Tech will provide professionals with the technical skill set to be competitive in three fields.

“Plumbing, wind energy and welding,” says Davis. “We are anxiously promoting and offering admission to students that are more non-traditional students, because most high school students are not done until May.”

Davis says certificates will be available for all three programs and that diplomas can be obtained in welding technology.

He also says Tarkio Tech is working with area high schools to offer dual-enrollment courses for current high school students.

