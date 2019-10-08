Former sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A truck driver from Kentucky plead guilty in Springfield Tuesday to transporting child pornography.

Gregory Marshall, 58, of Paducah, Kentucky, will face at least 15 years in prison.

According to court documents, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the tractor-trailer Marshall was driving on Highway 60 in Wright County on June 17, 2018. The trooper discovered that Marshall was a non-compliant sex offender.

Marshall was convicted of sodomy involving a 14-year-old victim in Kentucky in 1995. While searching the sleeper berth of the tractor, the trooper discovered a laptop computer and an external hard drive that contained child pornography, according to a press release.

Federal statutes say that Marshall has to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, which could lead to a sentence of 40 years.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.