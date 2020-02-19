Former priest charged in St. Joseph sexual assault case

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo.– Father Frederick Joseph Lutz has been charged with forcible sodomy, sexual abuse, and two counts of statutory sodomy. According to a probable cause statement, two men have come forward to say Lutz sexually abused them.

According to the statement, a male victim told an investigator of the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that he was working as a church landscaper when he was asked to meet Father Lutz in the rectory, or priest’s living quarters.

The victim told the investigator, when he arrived in the rectory he was met by an intoxicated Father Lutz, who was watching homosexual pornography. The victim says he tried to leave but says the priest blocked the door. The priest allegedly forced the young man to give him oral sex.

The victim told the investigator Lutz wanted him to leave and come back with marijuana the next day. Only by promising to come back with marijuana, the victim said, could he leave the rectory.

The investigator reports, the boy went home to tell his father, who later confronted Lutz. The probable cause statement says Lutz admitted the abuse to the victim’s father.

According to the probable cause statement, that incident happened in 2000.

While investigating that case, the investigator says he learned of the second instance of alleged abuse by Father Lutz.

A second victim told the investigator that he and Lutz, who was serving as at his church as a Transitional Deacon at the time, and a man known only as “Tex” went to an event in Cape Girardeau back in the summer of 1972. The victim would have been about 17.

After the event, the victim, Tex, and Father Lutz went to Tex’s apartment, where the three began drinking. The victim says he passed out but woke up in a bed back at the church. The victim says Lutz sexually assaulted him in that bed.

The victim also says he reported the incident to the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese in 2006.