BOSTON, Ma. – In an unrelated case, a former pharmaceutical executive is going to prison for his part in a bribery scheme involving doctors and another opioid-based cancer spray.

The founder of Insys Therapeutics, 76-year-old John Kapoor, will spend a little more than five years in federal prison.

Kapoor and four others were convicted last year of bribing doctors to prescribe the painkiller Subsys to people who didn’t need it.