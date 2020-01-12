Former Ozark Fire Chief brings KC Chiefs to local radio listeners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are two wins away from their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Lots of people will have their eyes glued to the TV for that game, but a man right here in the Ozarks helps bring radio listeners all of the sounds of the game.

When the Chiefs clinched their first-round bye, KOLR 10 reporter Jesse Inman got a first-hand look at what former Ozark Fire Chief Darren White gets to do — and it’s a football fans’ dream.

After a long career in fire, Darren White decided this year that it was time to step down as Ozark Fire Chief.

“I’ve always heard that when you retire, you’re almost busier than you were when you were working,” Darren said.

That’s because, well, he’s still a chief — a Kansas City Chief.

“I’m a parabolic mic operator,” Darren said. “The clear dish with the microphone in the middle that so many times makes the SportsCenter funnies in the evening that people get plowed over, but I have not been run over yet.”

Over the last 10 years, Darren has been part of the Chiefs Radio Network.

“I have a family member who is the Executive Producer of the Chiefs Radio Network,” Darren said. “It was 10 years ago, this is my tenth year to do this, and he just called me one time and said ‘I’m kind of in a bind for Sunday’s game would you mind to come help?'”

What Chiefs fan wouldn’t?

Yes, Darren is there to work, but he gets the chance to be a fan too.

Come game time, you can hear the crowd roar, but Darren can hear even more. The microphone has a range that reaches across the stadium.

“I have heard some interesting conversations on the sidelines among players and coaches,” Darren said. “Just some interesting stuff about maybe game strategy among players.”

Darren sports a piece of pink tape around his leg so the boys back home can see him doing his thing. So some Sunday, keep your eyes out for Darren roaming the sidelines at Arrowhead.