Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Former MSU professor accused of murder deemed mentally unfit for trial

News
Posted: / Updated:
Edward Gutting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Edward Gutting, a former professor at Missouri State University accused in the slaying of his retired colleague Marc Cooper in 2016, continues to be mentally unfit for trial, according to a judge’s ruling today (9/3/19).

Circuit Judge Thomas Mountjoy ruled that Gutting “lacks mental fitness to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future,” according to online court records.

The decision in a hearing today in Springfield was based on a report from the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Neither the prosecution not Gutting’s defense counsel contested the report, the records show.

Gutting’s confinement with the department is to continue for another six months and DMH was ordered to update his condition by March 1, 2020. He is scheduled for another review in Mountjoy’s courtroom on March 16, 2020.

Gutting is accused of stabbing Cooper to death at Cooper’s home in the 600 block of University Street in August of 2016. He also is charged with assault for attacking Cooper’s wife at the same time.

Before his can be tried, Gutting must be ruled competent to stand trial. He has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, according to his attorney Dee Wampler. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now