Former MSU professor accused of murder deemed mentally unfit for trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Edward Gutting, a former professor at Missouri State University accused in the slaying of his retired colleague Marc Cooper in 2016, continues to be mentally unfit for trial, according to a judge’s ruling today (9/3/19).

Circuit Judge Thomas Mountjoy ruled that Gutting “lacks mental fitness to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future,” according to online court records.

The decision in a hearing today in Springfield was based on a report from the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Neither the prosecution not Gutting’s defense counsel contested the report, the records show.

Gutting’s confinement with the department is to continue for another six months and DMH was ordered to update his condition by March 1, 2020. He is scheduled for another review in Mountjoy’s courtroom on March 16, 2020.

Gutting is accused of stabbing Cooper to death at Cooper’s home in the 600 block of University Street in August of 2016. He also is charged with assault for attacking Cooper’s wife at the same time.

Before his can be tried, Gutting must be ruled competent to stand trial. He has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, according to his attorney Dee Wampler.