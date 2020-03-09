Former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden hosts Biden rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we get closer to Missouri’s presidential preference primary on Tuesday, the candidates are trying to shore up last-minute support.

Today former Vice President Joe Biden asked former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden to host a rally in Springfield.

Biden supporters gathered at a union hall on East Division to hear from Holden, who has endorsed Biden.

“I am excited to see what the turnout looks like,” said Sam Smith, executive director of the Greene County Democratic Party. “I know there is a lot of enthusiasm for Joe Biden here and a lot of people really like and support Governor Holden as well. So I’m excited to see what the crowd looks like.”

Bernie Sanders’ campaign is planning a rally in St. Louis tomorrow ahead of Tuesday’s vote.