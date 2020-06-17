Former Joplin Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation

News

by: Gretchen Bolander

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KSN Amanda Schweitzer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSN) – A former teacher pleads guilty to child exploitation charges.

41-year-old Amanda Schweitzer appeared in federal court in Springfield yesterday, June 16th.

The plea agreement states she sent nude photos to, and had sexual contact with a 13-year-old Joplin student.​

The former North Middle School teacher was arrested in 2017, accused of having sex with the boy.​
She has not yet been sentenced, but will be required to register as a sex offender.​

You can view the original press release regarding Schweitzer’s arrest below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now