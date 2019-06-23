Former John Q. Hammons’ Home Remodeled

SPRINGFIELD — The former Southern Hills home of the late John Q. and Juanita K. Hammons was bought by another family in the neighborhood last August.

The home sat empty since the Hammons’ moved into the University Plaza Hotel during the 2007 ice storm, and never returned.

Kim and Sandy Kaufman, who bought the property, invited KOLR10 back in to show their progress on turning an empty house of a late-legacy family, into a home once again.

“It was stuck in time so to speak. But the more labor and love you put into it yourself, the more it becomes your home. So, now it’s our place,” says Kim.

For the last 10+ months, Kim and Sandy Kaufman have worked tirelessly to transform home. When the two bought the home last August, they knew there was a lot to do.

It was like walking into a time capsule from 1978, but they didn’t want to completely change the identity of the home.

“(We had) an obligation to take care of what his vision was, to bring this home back to life. It’s a special place, and it really has been a privelege to work on a home like this,” says Kim.

However, it was no easy task.

“There was one particular day, I thought, ‘Lord what have I done? Am I ever going to get on top of this — and if I do, what is it going to cost to pull in professionals to make it?,” Kim recalls.

So far, with the interior, re-wiring, and almost all of the grounds work completed on the home, they have invested around $70,000 on the property that sits on just under 3 acres. They say it’s cheaper than they expected, as they did almost everything themselves.

“We were very fortunate to finally come to an agreement on decorating ideas,” says Kim as he grins at his wife Sandy.

“Actually, he picked everything out!” Sandy replied.

A completely remodeled kitchen was a main focus the Kaufmans had, as well as new ceilings, and revamping the great room in the center of the house to unveil the beautiful view that they are sure to enjoy for years to come.

“It’s a beautiful place. The setting I think is the prettiest in Southern Hills, perhaps all of Springfield. It’s turned out better than I could have imagined,” Kim says.

The Kaufmans’ have been staying in their current home during renovation, but had their first stay in the home Friday evening.