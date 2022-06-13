CAMDENTON, Mo. – A former intermediate school janitor charged with several counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison.

Jesse Devore was charged and found guilty of six counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 after an investigation that began in 2019.

According to court documents, DeVore was in a stall in the restroom when a student walked in. The student alleges that DeVore was exposed and began inappropriately touching himself. The student left the restroom and told a teacher who reported the incident.

Devore denied the claim and told authorities that students had entered the restroom, but could only see his shoes.

A civil suit brought by one of the affected children’s parents was settled out of court.