former inmate sues correctional center over spinal injury

BOONVILLE, Mo. — A former Missouri inmate is suing the Boonville Correctional Center and its contracted health care provider.

Jeremy Bradshaw alleges he went more than five hours without seeing a doctor after he suffered a spinal injury.

Bradshaw was serving a seven-year sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm in 2015 when he lost consciousness while using the bathroom.

The complaint says he woke up in a pool of blood and couldn’t move.

Bradshaw eventually had back surgery but says he suffers ongoing medical issues because he didn’t receive prescribed medication and physical therapy.

A Corizon Health spokeswoman says the company is reviewing the lawsuit.

The Department of Corrections doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

