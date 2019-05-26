Former inmate helps other prisoners on path freedom

A woman who was in prison for 36 years is now helping other women transition from prison life to the real world.

Judy Henderson was pardoned by former Governor Eric Greitens on his last day in office.

Now, she’s hoping to help other women in prison get granted clemency and help them through that transition period.

Last week she spent a day with Laura Golliday, a woman released from prison on May 7, after serving 16 years.

“We went and we ate lunch at the Olive Garden we went shopping and bought her some clothes,” said Henderson. “Just had fun.”

Golliday says Henderson has been a big help getting her footing after incarceration.

“Judy’s been very helpful,” said Golliday. “Talking to me, telling me what things are like. Toilets flush by themselves. You have to turn the water off out here.”

Henderson said she just wants to make the transition as smooth as possible for Golliday.

“I just kind of wanted to spend some time with her to see if there was anything, any issues she needed to talk about, how the adjusting was going out here into this world,” said Henderson. “She agreed with me, that there’s a hundred and one ways to flush a stool.

“She reminded me we don’t have to be any certain place for count time.”

Laura says the transition from prison to society has been interesting, but she says she’s lucky to have her family’s support.

“I’ve just seen my daughter graduate with her bachelor’s,” said Golliday. “I watched my son give his testimony, heard my son-in-law sing. I heard his father preach – all for the first time – and I got to see my grandson’s dedication.

“It was very emotional. It was great, but emotional.”

Henderson says people need to change their outlook on some women in prison.

“I think a lot of these women should be home with their children and their families,” Henderson said. “They’re not you’re hard-core criminals.”

That’s why she’s trying to help others adjust back into life on the other side of the bars.

“We need to take a look at are we warehousing or are we are rehabilitating? We want to be sure that Missouri taxpayer money is going toward the right goals,” said Henderson.

Golliday said she doesn’t have any plans for the future that are set in stone, but she told KOLR10 classes she took in prison, helped give her some ideas of what she wants to do next.

Henderson also spoke with Ozarks Fox. You can find that full interview here.