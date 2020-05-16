Former Holiday Inn, two alarm fire

News

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KSN

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – Former Holiday Inn, working structure fire, shortly after 4:20 PM Friday Joplin Fire was dispatched to 3600 S Rangeline, reports of smoke. Redings Mill Fire were requested as automatic mutual aid.

First observations by crews were, no flames visible but smoke, from the southeast corner, a single story addition, the corner pool area.

Shortly after first units were arriving a second alarm was sounded for additional manpower and apparatus.

The exact address determined later was 3615 Hammons Blvd.

4:15 PM Joplin Fire dispatched to the call.
4:55 PM the fire was declared under control.
5:05 PM Redings Mill, mutual aid, left the scene and went back into service.
5:12 PM the fire was declared out.


We will update information here as it becomes available from Joplin Fire Department. You can always find our news on Four States Home Page under our Joplin News First tab.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now