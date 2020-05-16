Former Holiday Inn, two alarm fire

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – Former Holiday Inn, working structure fire, shortly after 4:20 PM Friday Joplin Fire was dispatched to 3600 S Rangeline, reports of smoke. Redings Mill Fire were requested as automatic mutual aid.

First observations by crews were, no flames visible but smoke, from the southeast corner, a single story addition, the corner pool area.

Shortly after first units were arriving a second alarm was sounded for additional manpower and apparatus.

The exact address determined later was 3615 Hammons Blvd.

4:15 PM Joplin Fire dispatched to the call.

4:55 PM the fire was declared under control.

5:05 PM Redings Mill, mutual aid, left the scene and went back into service.

5:12 PM the fire was declared out.



We will update information here as it becomes available from Joplin Fire Department.