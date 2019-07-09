Former Governor Eric Greitens’ office dismissed over claims of avoiding the Sunshine Law

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A Missouri judge has dismissed claims that former governor Eric Greitens’ office used a message-deleting app to avoid the state Sunshine Law.

St. Louis attorney, Ben San-Sone, sued Greitens in 2017 over use of the confide app.

Greitens resigned last year in the face of possible impeachment and allegations of sexual and political misconduct. But the lawsuit continued.

The judge ruled that confide doesn’t create government-records that can be retained. He also ruled that as a private citizen, San-Sone cannot sue Greitens over alleged Sunshine Law violations.